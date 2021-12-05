ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Georgia Department of Public health (DPH) announced on Sunday morning the first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in Georgia.
Health officials say this is the first identified in-state case of the Omicron variant and is different from the Dec. 3, 2021 case when DPH was notified about a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who tested positive for the Omicron variant.
DPH says the infected person in Georgia recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms, and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials tell CBS46 News genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant and the individual is isolating at home, and contact tracing is underway.
Health experts encourage all those eligible over the age of five to get vaccinated. Also, they recommend Booster doses for adults 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccines at least six months ago.
To find out more on recommendations and vaccinations, click here.
