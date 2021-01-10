The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a COVID vaccine locator on its website that allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider in their community.
The locator is not a centralized scheduling tool, but rather, provides information for county health departments and private providers offering vaccinations.
DPH says health departments and most other providers require appointments for vaccine administration, and because vaccine supply is limited, providers may not have immediate appointments available.
Georgia will enter phase 1A+ of vaccine administration on Monday. That phase includes: healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, EMS personnel, laboratory technicians, environmental services, etc.); residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers and law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers and first responders.
DPH urges all Georgians, including those who are vaccinated, to continue to follow basic COVID-19 prevention measures including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.
