ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Anthony Fauci Director of National Institutes of Health and Chief Medical advisor to President Biden was Sunday morning’s commencement speaker for Emory University’s College of Arts and Sciences
“This has been an extraordinary, challenging and difficult year,”Dr.Fauci describes.
Students were finally able to unite with their peers and walk across the stage.
Dr.Fauci highlighted the ups and downs the country has been pushing through during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“If there are any lessons we’ve learned from this pandemic it is… science will provide the solution to this pandemic, as we have seen with the rapid and successful development of multiple safe and highly effective vaccines,” Dr.Fauci said.
In the second lesson, he encouraged the community to work together by following CDC rules and regulations.
While Emory is a private university, there are currently different rules for students attending Georgia’s public universities.
A new guidance from the University System of Georgia for students attending its 26 public colleges and universities in the Fall of 2021:
“Fully vaccinated individuals can resume campus classes and other activities without physically distancing. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue socially distancing from others when possible.”
Dr. Fauci also asked the students and the community to be dedicated to their health.
“Our collective commitment tireless effort passion and resilience will help us achieve a successful end to this unprecedented public health emergency,” Dr. Fauci said.
University System of Georgia said all students and teachers are expected to return to their traditional educational arrangement beginning Fall 2021
And lack of vaccination is not grounds for any request or accommodations.
