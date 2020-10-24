MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards announced on Twitter Saturday that Dr. Jill Biden would be making her way to Georgia on October 26, with campaign stops in Macon and Savannah.
The Democratic Party of Georgia hosted a healthcare conference, with help from supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden, earlier in the month. The event also included a car parade, and took place only hours before President Donald Trump visited Macon.
So excited that @DrBiden will be back in Georgia this Monday to get out the vote in Macon and Savannah! pic.twitter.com/HtASkXdDNF— Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) October 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.