ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Terrell Davis, better known among the hip hop community as Ralo, has mounted a new defense in his ongoing federal case, wherein he allegedly transported hundreds of pounds of high-grade marijuana.
Ralo has filed a motion via his lawyers for an independent expert to “view, test and examine, the alleged marijuana” seized from his private jet.
Thus far, the United States Attorney’s Office has not provided an exact date for this requested third-party examination.
The ongoing investigation alleged that Ralo ran a drug empire between 2017 and 2019, claiming he used his private jet to transport drugs which were the sold in an apartment complex he allegedly owned.
Ralo was arrested after landing at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport, at which time federal agents seized the plane and alleged drugs. Over $2 million in his assets were also frozen and seized by the US government after his arrest, including cars, jewelry, and properties.
This is still an ongoing case.
