Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Edward Kramer, founder of the popular science fiction convention Dragon Con, has been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of a young boy at a Gwinnett County doctor's office.
The incident allegedly happened on February 21 at the Gwinnett Pulmonary Group on Professional Drive in Lawrenceville.
According to a police report, Kramer is accused of taking pictures of the 7 year-old boy with his camera phone.
Police interviewed several witnesses to the incident and all confirmed that they observed Edwards following the boy with his cell phone held out in front of him.
The witnesses told police they were alerted to the situation when they saw a camera flash go off.
He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. His charges are listed as "registered sex offender intentionally photographing a minor without consent of parent or guardian."
Kramer has been arrested for similar crimes in the past.
He was arrested in 2000 and charged with molesting three teenage boys.
In 2011, Kramer was arrested in Connecticut after he was found in a motel room with a 14 year-old boy despite being ordered not to contact anyone under age 18.
His bond was listed at $22,200.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.