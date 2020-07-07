ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time in it’s 34 years, Dragon Con will not be held in person due to Coronavirus concerns. Atlanta is a known host for the event that brings out droves of comic book fans to the city year after year.
The convention joins a long list of entertainment events that have been cancelled because of the virus. So far in Atlanta, nearly 240 conventions scheduled for this year or early 2021 have been canceled. Organizers say it will be nearly impossible for the economy to make up the lost business.
Labor Day weekend in Atlanta is typically known as Dragon Con time as the streets are decorated with fan’s dressed as their favorite cosplay characters. And each year typically gets busier and busier, but now, the much anticipated pop culture event has become the latest casualty of the pandemic.
And despite Governor Brian Kemp’s new rules for conventions to start up again, Dragon Con organizers announced on Monday “that they could not hold a quality event and keep the fans and community safe.”
In a statement organizers wrote, "The event will not be held in person. Trust us, we are just as bummed as you are, but know we did not make this decision lightly."
In its place, Dragon Con will host a free live-streamed convention featuring classic panels and original programming. The convention was scheduled to take place from September 3-7, however, f you’ve already purchased a membership for this year's convention you can either exchange it for a 2021 membership or request a refund before August 1st
The convention does plan to return in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.