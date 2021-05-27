ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Dragon Con officials confirm the event which brings in thousands of people and millions of dollars is coming back to Downtown Atlanta on Labor Day weekend.
While the in-person event will go on, there are some health and safety guidelines that still remain in limbo.
Masks or no masks, it has yet to be decided but event organizers tell CBS46 the finalized plans will come no later than 30 days out from the convention. The anticipation comes after covid forced the gathering to go virtual last year.
"It was one of the most painful decisions that our board has ever had to make," said spokesman Daniel Carroll.
The cosplay dream will now be brought back to life after the nightmare of last year. While the event board said it was the wise decision to cancel in-person in 2020, that did not seem to mend heartbroken fans.
One fan told CBS46 last year, if he and other attendees had to create their own version outside in the street, they would.
The convention brings in one of the city's largest and most diverse audiences. Dragon Con visitors call it a haven for creatives and characters looking to connect.
"It features film, tv, comics, games and music," Carroll explained.
Neither a mask policy nor social distancing guidelines have been set. The decision likely depends on the city and state's vaccination rate into the summer. Carroll told CBS46 the convention is working on details with the city and host hotels.
"There are people who may be concerned, and we respect those concerns." Adding, "Give people a Dragon Con they can enjoy while still maintaining processes and procedures that [are] going to keep everybody safe."
He says 2019 numbers indicate the gathering generated $72 million dollars for Atlanta. And from Sept 2- 6, they'll go big to make up for lost time.
"Without a doubt one of the high points of the Atlanta cultural skyline."
Dragon Con officials encourage attendees to get vaccinated prior to the event. There will be a simultaneous virtual broadcast of the convention for people who do not want to attend in person.
For Dragon Con tickets and information, click here.
