ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Dragon Con is back in action after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, and this year's convention will be a bit different as COVID-19 continues to surge.
For the 2021 convention, all attendees will be required to show either proof of vaccination or confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before arriving at the event.
The new guidelines come on the heels of the Delta variant causing more and more COVID-19 cases worldwide, along with the new potential for "breakthrough" cases among some vaccinated individuals.
Dragon Con Goes Virtual will offer an opportunity for those not comfortable attending in-person, wherein a live-streamed version of the event with live coverage and exclusive pre-recorded content will be made available. The subscription fee for the virtual experience is $10.
“From the start, we have committed to hosting a convention that would help protect our fans from the spread of COVID while staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” said convention co-chair Rachel Reeves. “As the number of COVID-related cases continues to climb, it becomes clear that we need to update our health and safety protocols in order to keep that commitment.”
Dragon Con will be celebrating its 35th year as the event takes over downtown Atlanta on Labor Day weekend, running from Thursday, September 2 to Monday, September 6. The convention will span five hotels – Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta – and also AmericasMart Buildings One and Two.
The vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement is in addition to existing health and safety protocols announced back on August 1, when Dragon Con stipulated that masks would be required for all attendees while indoors at the convention venues. The convention also planned a 50 percent reduction in the number of memberships they would sell for the 2021 event.
2019 saw around 85,000 attendees at Dragon Con, while the 2021 show is anticipated to be around 40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.