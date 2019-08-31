ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of Atlanta’s biggest summer event kicked off its parade in downtown on Saturday.
The Dragon Con parade has been a part of the convention's legacy for twenty-two years and for one Atlanta native, Veronica Young-Cooksey, the parade is the best way to really live in the sci-fi and fantasy world.
"It's so many people with the same kind of interests and hobbies and enjoyment all in the same place just celebrating that culture" said Young-Cooksey.
She, along with about 3,000 other fans marched through the streets of Atlanta from Linden Avenue and Peachtree to John Portman Boulevard and Baker Street.
The event was filled with miles of smiles, laughs, and screams as fans saw every character they could possibly imagine.
Riley Watkins came from Canton and dressed as Alice and Wonderland.
"I am Alice from Alice and Wonderland because I really like Disney and I want to go back to Disneyworld and since I can’t I figured I’d bring it here and be Alice from her own movie" Watkins told CBS46.
Whether you were Alice and Wonderland or a character from a show, a monster, zombie, or something else the Dragon Con parade was sure to remind you it is the place you can be free in your imagination.
