ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Dragon Con 2019 kicks off Friday in downtown Atlanta and tens of thousands of people are flocking to the city for all kinds of comic book fun.
From super heroes to villains and everything in between, the annual Dragon Con convention will take over the city.
Dragon Con on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
Extravagant costumes is what Dragon Con has become known for. People spend thousands of dollars and countless hours crafting the perfect ensemble.
Dragon Con has grown over the years and draws people from all over the country. The inaugural event took place in 1987 with about 1,200 fans turning out. Over 30 years later, the event now draws tens of thousands.
According to the the Dragon Con website, the annual parade draws as many as 75,000 people, making it the city's best attended parade.
Dragon Con takes place at five host hotels: the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Hilton, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, and the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in downtown Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.