ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s a good chance you’ve seen the “Life is Good” video by Drake featuring Atlanta rapper Future.
It has more than 77-million views on YouTube.
The two didn’t have to go far to shoot this one. The rappers got together in Atlanta to make it happen. It was shot in the old Tyler Perry movie studios now known as Areu Bros. Studios located on Continental Colony Pkwy Southwest.
Areu Bros. Studios is now owned by the first Latino to own a movie studio on the U.S, Ozzie Areu.
Check out the last shot where it says Areu Bros. on one of the sound stages.
Keep up with the latest entertainment info on my Instagram page @astridtv1
