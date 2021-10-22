ATLANTA (CBS46) — For the first time, we are hearing eyewitness accounts of the shooter jumping from balcony to balcony.
In one of the 911 calls, we hear a witness telling dispatch that she heard gunshots coming from Atlantic House for at least 15 minutes with no police officers in site.
During one of the 911 calls, the caller says "I heard him say 'I killed that b****.' I can still hear him screaming."
911 calls were received from many residents living in and around Atlantic House.
Callers reported hearing several shots coming from the apartment building and described seeing a man jumping on the balconies.
Jarvis Jarrette is accused of killing 31-year-old Courtney Cox, a lawyer who lived on the 21st floor of the building. Friends say that the two began dating over the simmer.
Jarrette was then shot and killed by a police officer after the GBI says he fired at police.
While no one else was hurt, at least one bullet hit a pipe, causing flooding inside the Atlantic House.
Stray bullets also hit a unit across the street.
