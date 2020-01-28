ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Several T-Mobile users took to social media early Tuesday morning, saying they were having trouble with the network but it appears the problem may be fixed.

The outage-reporting website Down Detector showed a spike in complaints Tuesday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. The complaints begin to shoot up as the morning progressed.

By 10 a.m. though, complaints went dramatically down and most customers have had their service restored.

Most of the reported locations were in Atlanta, New York City, Washington, Tampa, Miami, Chicago, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Most of the reported problems included mobile internet service.

