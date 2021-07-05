ATLANTA (CBS46) — Street racing and dangerous maneuvers by drivers across Atlanta continue to be a major problem for residents and police.
One of those instances escalated into a standoff between a Georgia State Police trooper and a suspect.
It all took place Sunday evening at the West End Mall on Oak Street in Atlanta.
White smoke and screeching tires were caught on camera by a CBS46 viewer who then sent us the dramatic footage.
Within seconds, the wheelies and spinouts were interrupted by a GSP trooper's squad car. The GSP says the driver rammed into the front end of the trooper's cruiser. It's then, the trooper pulls out his gun and orders the driver out of the car.
"Don't move! Turn the car off! Turn the car off!"
Those are the words you can hear from the trooper in the video as he tries to get the driver to stand down. When the suspect doesn't comply, the trooper pushes the suspect's car into a hedge. But it doesn't end there.
The driver gets out and runs to another car. He gets in, but then gets back out again, and runs across the parking lot, over the hedge, and onto the street.
"They're endangering lives over here," said Minister Dedria Medlock, who works in the area where the confrontation took place.
People who live in the area tell CBS46 they're tired of people putting other innocent lives at risk.
"All of us want a better community for our family and our children, so why are these idiots, and I'm gonna call you an idiot, because you are over here endangering peoples lives doing these wheelies when at any given moment you could lose control of that car and kill someone," Medlock said.
Other neighbors tell us they want to see an increased police presence in the area to help prevent these problems from happening in the future.
"I think that if we can get more law enforcement, and tighten up on crime, Atlanta would be a safer place," a neighbor said.
GSP tells CBS46 they know who the man is who was involved in the incident and warrants are out for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.