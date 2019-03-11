FAIRBURN, GA (CBS46) The hunt for a fugitive came to a dramatic end in Memphis, Tennessee.
The US Marshals spotted 33-year old Taureen McShan hiding on the roof of a home. The exclusive bodycam footage shows officers move in with their guns drawn and pull McShan to the ground and take him into custody.
“Based on very limited information, we only knew what his former address was and for them to be able to locate him into custody without incident to my understanding is great,” Fairburn Deputy Chief of Police Anthony Bazydlo said.
Our investigation found that McShan has a history of drug and weapon charges and had two outstanding warrants for marijuana and cocaine possession.
“All the charges he has in Tennessee need to be dealt with first and once all those charges have been dealt with we’re going to begin the extradition process to bring him back to Atlanta,” Bazydlo said.
His criminal past may explain why he ran over Fairburn Police Officer Levar Sims in a Ford F-250 super bowl weekend after being found asleep behind the wheel in a hotel parking lot reeking of marijuana and alcohol.
“It could have been fatal, very easily,” Bazydlo said.
As for Officer Sims, he is recovering at home after undergoing life-saving surgery.
“His attitude and willingness to keep fighting and to recover and come back to work has been absolutely admirable,” Bazydlo said.
Officer Sims is now moving around at home and hopes to return to light duty at the Fairburn Police Department at the end of the month.
