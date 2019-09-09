DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46)-- A local woman said her son purchased a car from a local auto sales shop only to see the car die in less than an hour.
The car ended up being towed to the family's home. The family said they tried to contact the dealer to see if they could return the car and get his $8,000 deposit back or trade the car for another one.
According to the family, the staff told them he would have to wait until he made sure he didn't break the car. The family said the dealership wouldn't send a dolly tow truck for the car; so the family had the car towed to their mechanic.
The family said at this point, all they want is their deposit back; but they said the dealership is already asking for his first payment.
CBS46's Melissa Stern is working on the story and will have an update on what can be done this evening on CBS46.
