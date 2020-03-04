CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A viral video showing cars cutting tire marks in an Atlanta area interstate is making its rounds on social media.
The drift stunt video shows cars clogging traffic as groups of fans gather in the middle of the tunnel to watch and record the action.
Clayton County police released a statement saying in part that officers responded to a traffic back up beneath interstate 285 west tunnel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The call came out around midnight on March 1.
The police response was six minutes, but even that quick, the crowd of bystanders had hopped into their cars leaving the location.
Clayton County opened an investigation on the drift racing incident. If you have any information on the incident which shutdown the lanes, please call Clayton County police.
