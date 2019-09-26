A challenge for coffee drinkers. If you're willing to ditch your daily dose of Starbucks for a month you could win $1,000.
The proposition is part of an effort by the website Business.org to support local coffee shops.
The company wants one coffee connoisseur to visit only locally-owned establishments for 30 days and document their experience. Applicants are encouraged to make a video highlighting their joy for java.
You better hurry. September 30 is the last day to apply.
