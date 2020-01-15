GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are searching for a shooter after a man was found shot with critical injuries.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., on Tuesday, near the 3100 block of Dunlin Way in Duluth.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a shots fired call and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
The shooting is believed to be a drive-by, and the motive for the shooting appears to be gang related, police said.
Police are interviewing witnesses, and they are working to contact the victim’s next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
