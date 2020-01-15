DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police say suspects are on the run after a drive-by shooting left a community in shock.
“I really panicked,” A DeKalb woman said.
Just imagine, one minute you’re getting ready for bed and the next you hear gunfire.
“It’s real scary because you don’t know if you need to duck and hide. You don’t know if you need to strap up. You just don’t know, what do I do,” the woman told CBS46 News.
Tuesday night was the terrifying reality for a woman who was too frightened to show her face. She said the shots rang out at the intersection of Rockland Drive and Settle Circle.
“I knew it was close because it sounded like it was right outside my window,” the woman said.
The terrifying moments were all caught on her neighbor’s surveillance camera. Luckily no one was hurt.
Witnesses said the shooters escaped in a white four-door sedan before police arrived. While investigating police collected nine 40 caliber shell casings at the scene.
CBS46's Trason Bragg found two more, totaling 11 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.