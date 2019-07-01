ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two drive by shootings took place in just a matter of days in Atlanta, and still no one is in custody.
The first happened on Parkway Drive at North Avenue, the next on Ira street Fourteen people were shot between the two incidents.
Everyone agrees what happened over the weekend is alarming, but if you look at the numbers it's not all that unusual for Atlanta. It all happened in less than 48-hours, less than four miles from each other.
“No one deserves to live around any sort of violent crime,” said Councilman Amir Farokhi. Councilman Farokhi represents District Two.
Part of Zone 6 is in his district, where Thursday’s shooting happened.
Early Thursday morning, seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Old Fourth Ward near Boulevard and North Avenue.
“Our police forces do amazing work, but they’re stretched pretty thin and sometimes we have to yell a little bit louder to make sure resources are allocated to areas like this,” Councilman Farokhi added.
So, Farokhi introduced legislation, and it passed earlier this year, to move a police mini-precinct to the shopping center right across from where the shooting was.
“It doesn’t matter whether it was drug-related, gang-related, unrelated to any of those things. That type of violent crime is not welcome in any neighborhood, much less Old Fourth Ward, so we need to do what we can to make it safe for everyone,” Councilman Farokhi said.
The following night after that shooting near Ira and Bass Streets in Southwest Atlanta there was another drive by shooting. Seven more people were injured and taken to hospitals.
“Which is another, long-time, hard-knocks spot,” said Dean Dabney, a Georgia State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology Chair/Professor.
Dabney says the number of crimes typically go up in the summer because schools are out and people spend more time outside.
“The fact that there were seven shots fired, and it appears to be similar in description, doesn’t mean that it’s particularly out of the ordinary,” Dabney said.
Although violent crime isn’t unusual for Atlanta, the statistics from around this time last year compared to this year have gone up. The murder rate is up 13 percent, aggravated assaults are up six percent and the number of shootings are up eight percent.
All 14 people from this weekend’s shootings are expected to survive.
But Dabney says it’s a difficult problem to solve and it doesn’t really matter what neighborhood you live in.
“It doesn’t happen overnight and folks buy a nice house or condo thinking I’ve made it, and realize no, there’s still a drug corner here and it’s still entrenched,” added Dabney.
You can expect more police presence in the Old Fourth Ward area where the first shooting happened. A new mini-precinct is slated to go in by the end of this year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.