Hundreds of families received food packages after Cobb County residents donated produce and shelf-stable food items to help those in need.
The items were distributed to 370 families a drive-through pantry at Statton Library.
Agencies including Atlanta Community Food Bank, the teamwork of Cobb County Public Library staff with colleagues from Cobb Parks, Cobb Water, Cobb State Court, and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office assisted with organizing the donations.
The next Atlanta Community Food Bank drive-through pantry at Stratton Library will be Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library is located at 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
