ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Northeast Health District announced Friday afternoon it has opened a drive-thru testing site in Athens.
However, the testing site is by referral only and the testing site only does specimen collection. The Northeast Health District said it will take three to four days after the test is performed to get results.
The testing site is at 220 Research Drive in Athens.
The health district said if you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and call your doctor to discuss where you should go to get checked out. If you don't have a doctor, you can call 1-844-442-2681 for instructions on how to be assessed.
