Coronavirus testing

Coronavirus testing

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Gov. Brian Kemp says by the end of the week, the testing capacity for coronavirus will double in state labs to 200 per day.

Meanwhile, a Cobb County Park will turn into a drive-thru site for testing.

However, the testing is "invitation only." The tests are only for people who have received a voucher from the Cobb and Douglas Public Health.

Those "priority" people include those who provide services to others in the community, like healthcare providers, first responders, and nursing home staff. 

The park will also provide testing for patients referred to Cobb and Douglas Public Health by a physician.

Health officials are stressing is that if you're not showing any symptoms, do not just go to an emergency room or doctor's office for testing. 

As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 146 confirmed cases of coronavirus with one death.

Click here for more information

SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.