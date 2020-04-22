DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) On Wednesday, April 22, Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will open a large drive-through COVID-19 test site at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
Due to increased testing capacity, appointments are now being scheduled for anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19. While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, referral from a doctor is not necessary.
This testing site is currently set to operate for one day; however, the Health Department offers testing at other locations, including at their district office in Lawrenceville, Monday through Saturday. Appointments are required for the Infinite Energy Center testing event and the other sites providing daily tests by calling 770-513-5631.
“Because we are receiving more test kits now, we want to open our testing capabilities to sick individuals in the community. These tests are provided to the public for free,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “Hosting a testing event at a large site like Infinite Energy Center allows us to offer more drive-through testing appointments.”
A medical provider will collect a nasal swab while the individual remains in his or her vehicle. Test results will be available 48-72 hours after the swab is collected. Health Department staff will call individuals who receive a positive result; however, all individuals tested can retrieve their test results via the LabCorp patient portal. Instructions will be provided before individuals leave the testing location.
To ensure enough test kits are available during the event, the Health Department will only test individuals that have a scheduled appointment. Sick individuals should call 770-513-5631 to schedule a time for their appointment. Transportation to and from all testing sites is required.
