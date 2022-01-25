SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of Smyrna has partnered with Pure Diagnostic to open a COVID testing site in the downtown area.
Beginning Jan. 26, the site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from Smyrna First Baptist on King Street. This is a drive-thru testing site and you must show your identification.
No appointment is required and most PCR test results will be available within 24 hours. However, some circumstances may require 48 hours for results.
For additional information, contact Pure Diagnostic at info@purediagnostic.com or 800-303-1146 ext. 106.
