Drive-thru farmers market program draws thousands across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new concept, started by the Georgia Department of Agriculture called “Georgia Grown To-Go” is drawing rave reviews across metro Atlanta.
The program features a series of pop-up, drive-through farmers markets, designed to help struggling Georgia farmers who are suffering economically, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also giving consumers access to locally grown fruits and vegetables in a safe manner.
“The time is now, more than ever, to buy Georgia grown,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. Farmers have lost a significant portion of their revenue since the virus outbreak began; this helps offset some of the loss.
“50% of the market for fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy vanished overnight because of COVID, because of loss of food service and school nutrition. So we started thinking ahead early on, to try to do some preemptive things, like Georgia Grown To Go, to see if we could get more consumers out buying Georgia grown products, to support these Georgia grown farmers,” said Commissioner Black.
There have only been 3 “Georgia Grown To-Go” pop up markets since the initiative was launched, including one on Saturday at Al Bishop Park in Marietta. The market began at 10am, but a long line of cars were already lined up, two hours prior.
Consumers have the opportunity to preorder boxes of produce, or for a slightly higher price, they can purchase on the day of the market. That is what Marietta resident, Jill did – who says she came to support Georgia farmers. “This is great, I hope it keeps going. I hope they continue this year-round,” she said while waiting the car line.
The line moved quickly, as a flood of volunteers dispersed to take orders, accept payment, and check-in those who had pre-ordered. Once vehicles reached the front, drivers opened their trunks, and volunteers loaded their orders right in for them.
There were about 10 Georgia farmers represented. One drove 5 hours up from Lake Park, Georgia. “Typically, with your larger farms, you don’t see farmers markers being a big outlet for you to hone into but this was the brainchild of Commissioner Gary Black, and the Department of Agriculture, and it’s great,” said Ken Corbett, of Corbett Brothers Farms. “We’re moving a lot of product, it’s helping us farmers in this current situation we’re in… moving a lot of product, it’s just great - I can’t thank the Department of Ag enough,” he said.
Corbett grows bell peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, egg plant and hot peppers on his South Georgia farm. His family owned farm started 33 years ago with just one acre and has since grown to 3,000 acres. “We supply all up the east coast,” he said.
“It’s been a big decline for us on the food service side. Retail picked up quite a bit, though, which helped offset some of it, but we’re still missing that big food service business.”
He said the Georgia Grown To Go farmers markets in metro Atlanta have helped tremendously. “We’re probably going to move 2,000 boxes of produce today, which is a big deal.”
Corbett said he enjoys interacting with the customers at the farmers markets, and that it gives him an opportunity to remind people how important it is to buy local, when possible.
“20 years ago, within a 10-mile radius of me, there were probably a dozen vegetable farmers, today there’s only 5. We’re steadily declining and it’s all in direct relation to cheap labor south of the border bringing cheaper products. So it’s good to get in front of the customer and let the customer know, hey, we’re still here, we’re in Georgia, we’re local, we’re doing it. Remember, buy Georgia grown, buy American grown.” He said.
Commissioner Black was at Saturday’s market to help load the boxes of produce into people’s cars. He said the pop-up markets would not work, if they didn’t have the help of the local governments. The Mayor of Marietta, Steve Tumlin was there, as well. The two of them, along with the local police and fire departments coordinated all the logistics for the event. There was traffic control, signage and plenty of space. “Cobb County is pleased to welcome the opportunity to buy Georgia Grown and giving our residents easy, direct access to the best of fresh farm vegetables, Georgia Grown,” said Mayor Tumlin.
The next pop-up, drive-through market will be in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, May 27.
More Georgia Grown To-Go events will be announced in the coming days and weeks.
For more information on produce offerings, pricing and upcoming events, please visit www.GeorgiaGrownTo-Go.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.