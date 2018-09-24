Six drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held across north Georgia beginning Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The clinics will be held by county health departments for one day at various locations until October 9.
Adults 18 years of age an older will be allowed to receive the flu shot. There will be no additional charge for those with Medicare, Medicaid, BlueCross, BlueShield, United Healthcare, Humana or other health insurance.
Without insurance patients will pay $25 for the four-in-one flu shot, whereas the Fluzone High Dose vaccine, which provides extra protection for those 65 and older, will cost $65. Cash and checks will be accepted at clinics in Cherokee and Pickens Counties.
Locations:
September 25
Cherokee 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway. Call 770-928-0133 for more information.
Pickens: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1036 North Main Street, Jasper. Call 706-253-2821.
September 26
Fannin: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Farmers Market: East First Street, Blue Ridge. Call 706-632-3023.
October 2
Whitfield: 9 a.m. 5 p.m., Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton. Call 706-279-9600.
October 4
Gilmer: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 115 Pleasant Grove Road, Ellijay. Call 706-635-4363.
October 9
Murray: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth. Call 706-695-4585.
For more information, visit www.nghd.org.
