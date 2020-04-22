KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will soon open on the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Georgia National Guard.
Medical personnel from Augusta University will perform the testing at the Georgia National Guard run site. Those looking to be tested at the new drive-thru site will only be accepted with appointments.
The testing facility at KSU will operate daily from 8am to 12pm and will be able to facilitate 240 tests each day.
Individuals may request a virtual screening for the virus at www.augustahealth.org or download a virtual screening app for their smart phone through AU Health ExpressCare. Through this virtual screening, medical officials can assess symptoms and assist individuals who meet the testing criteria, in finding an appointment to be tested at a state facility near their home, including at Kennesaw State.
Additional assistance or information is provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health b calling the COVID-19 hotline at (844)-442-2681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.