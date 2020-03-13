ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A new method for testing for the coronavirus is being experimented with in several cities across the U.S.
With the new method, patients could get tested for the virus from the comfort of their own vehicle. These drive through sites are popping up in cities like Rochester, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Francisco, California. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state's first public drive-thru facility will debut on Friday.
Although innovative, wait times could be extensive. In Denver, the line had to be cut off after wait times reached four hours.
People do need to meet certain criteria in order to get tested at a drive-thru facility. If these sites are successful elsewhere, you can bet they'll be rolled out in the Georgia.
Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey says the department is working to increase the number of tests that can be conducted in the state but she did not mention anything about the drive-thru services.
We'll keep you posted.
