SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The woman accused of a hit-and-run incident that injured a Sandy Springs police officer is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday.
Madison Leftwich, 25, allegedly hit a Sandy Springs Police officer with her car Monday morning outside of a condo complex on Powers Ferry Road. The officer was directing traffic outside the complex when he was hit. Police said Leftwich didn’t stop after hitting the officer.
“It looked like the car just went completely through and didn’t stop. The officer got thrown in the air probably a good six feet and landed,” said witness Jeff Roffman. “I handed off my phone to one of the other residents and then grabbed his (the officer’s) radio and tried to call it in. I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing, but I assume somebody else would be on the other end trying to get someone there as soon as we could.”
The officer received stitches from the accident and was released from the hospital hours after the accident. Police found Leftwich’s car at a nearby apartment complex. Officers took her into custody Monday afternoon.
No bond has been issued at this time.
