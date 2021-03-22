Georgia State Patrol investigators are trying to determine who caused a fatal crash that killed an infant and adult on I-85 in College Park on Sunday.
The deadly crash happened around 9:30 p.m., according to a patrol spokesperson.
“The preliminary investigation shows an unknown vehicle was traveling south in the first lane from the left shoulder. For unknown reasons, this vehicle crossed the second lane and into the third lane from the left shoulder striking a Ford Explorer”, a GSP spokesperson said in a statement.
The unknown vehicle driver’s actions caused the driver of the Ford Explorer to lose control, hit a Ford Focus, and then the Explorer overturned.
GSP reported there were a driver, adult female passenger, infant girl, 4-year-old boy, 5-year-old-girl, and two 13-year-old boys riding in the Explorer.
All of the children were ejected from the Explorer.
The Ford Explorer’s driver and infant were killed in the accident. All of the other passengers in the Explorer were injured.
Police are working to track down the driver of the unknown vehicle.
