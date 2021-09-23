LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who police say was drinking and driving was arrested after a fatal hit and run accident in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
60-year-old Constantin George Bolof and a Gwinnett County Water Resource employee were directing traffic around an active construction site near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive when he was struck and killed by Thomas Allen Burke, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Burke now faces a slew of charges including homicide, hit and run while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
