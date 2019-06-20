DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A driver is in custody after police say he rammed police cars during a traffic stop at I-20 and Candler Road Thursday.
The driver, who officers say has a warrant for his arrest, allegedly rammed the police cars after they boxed him in. An officer tased the driver before he was taken into custody.
The driver complained of injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.