A man accused of a hit-and-run involving a DeKalb County firefighter was arrested Wednesday.
The firefighter was directing traffic on Covington Highway near Midway Road around 5 p.m. Feb. 17 when he was hit by a black four-door Mercedes-Benz. Police said the driver did not stop and fled scene.
In a Facebook post, DeKalb police called for the public's help identifying the driver. A short time later, he was identified as 67-year-old Deforest Denson. He is charged with hit and run and reckless driving.
Police said the firefighter survived the incident, but did not provide any further information on his condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.