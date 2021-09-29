ATLANTA (CB46) — A driver, believed to be operating his vehicle while under the influence, sits in police custody Wednesday morning after apparently driving across a track in the path of an oncoming train.
It happened along Jonesboro Road in Union City. Police confirm the train struck the car.
The driver was not injured. An investigation is ongoing.
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as they become available.
