SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - With the help of two local officers, a driver avoids a major headache along GA 400.
The driver of a Ford Mustang was stalled in the fast lane with a blown tire in the rapidly moving traffic. While driving home, Dunwoody Police Officer Stevens came across the driver. Changing a tire on metro highways can be dangerous. He pulled his vehicle to protect the driver and his vehicle from oncoming traffic.
Sandy Springs Police Officer Trujillo also stopped to help. Rather than wait for a tow truck, both officers helped to change the tire, thus getting the driver on his way.
Officer Trujillo operates a TRV truck for Sandy Springs which assists motorists when they are faced with traffic issues like accidents, tire problems, gas, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.