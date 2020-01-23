ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) - A horse was killed after a driver left the road and barreled onto private property. DeKalb County police are investigating the wreck which happened at the intersection of Henrico Road at West Side Place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
It is unknown what caused the driver to veer off the road, hit a utility pole, fence and a horse. Wreckage blocked the road for several minutes until the area could be cleared. The driver was cited for the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The wreck remains under investigation.
