AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) The driver in a fatal crash that killed a teen is facing charges of driving under the influence.
According to police, 52 year-old Robert Aguirre-Ortega was preparing to take a left from Lithia Springs Road onto Sweetsprings Drive when the back of his vehicle was struck by a BMW being driven by 44 year-old Percy Reynolds.
The force of the crash nearly tore the rear passenger compartment from the Lexus. Derren Aguirre, 17, was ejected from the back of the Lexus and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Carla Aguirre, 46, also sustained non life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol consumption played a role in the crash.
