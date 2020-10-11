ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Atlanta Police say the male victim was struck around 1:25 a.m. by a Cadillac in the area of Peachtree Road NE and Mathieson Drive NE. Police the driver of the Cadillac, 30-year-old Gabriel Zamora, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
The Cadillac then struck and propelled a 2016 Jeep Wrangler off the roadway and into a parking lot. As a result the Jeep damaged three vehicles. Before coming to rest, the Cadillac overturned and caused damage to two additional vehicles.
Zamora was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was also transported to Grady in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.
The two occupants of the Jeep were not transported to the hospital.
Zamora is now facing charges for homicide by a vehicle, DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container of alcohol. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing.
