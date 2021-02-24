A family is still in shock Wednesday night following high-speed chase that devastated their home.
It’s something Joshua Alvarez said he never thought he would be a part of. “I thought someone was watching a movie in my living room.”
However, Monday night Alvarez and his family home became the talk of the town after a high-speed chase ended on his front porch, that woke up his neighbor.
“It was a Hispanic guy that fell out on the ground the woman was stuck in a seatbelt so I asked my girlfriend to get a knife, we cut her out but her arm was wedge between the porch and the vehicle,” Alvarez’s Neighbor Nick Blackstone said.
Alvarez said that he saw a man running from police outside his home right after it crashed into his driveway.
“When I first came outside I kind of ran to the stop sign over here and I saw the dude running and I didn’t realize that was him.”
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said it all began with a high-speed chase in the downtown Cartersville area when they were attempting to stop Manuel Reyes, the driver of a white jeep.
Investigators said that Reyes took off into a neighborhood, driving over 100 miles per hour, slammed into a power pole, then crashed into the Alvarez driveway and totaled their family car.
A traumatizing event Alvarez said he’ll never forget.
“I’m glad no one got hurt, I don’t really care about the van that much, I just think its way more important that my mom and my family were ok.”
According to police, Reyes is now facing multiple felony charges for the high-speed chase and the female passenger that was with him was airlifted to the hospital.
Police said they are also now working to see if anyone else was also in the suspect vehicle.
