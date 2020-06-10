DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver slammed into a local furniture store after accidentally pressing the accelerator rather than the brakes.
Dunwoody police were dispatched to an accident at the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Olde Perimeter Way early Wednesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle inside the store. Fortunately, police reported no injuries.
Authorities have not released further details around this incident. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
