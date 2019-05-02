MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Morrow officer was responding to a traffic call late Monday night when another vehicle hit the officer’s vehicle.
The accident happened on I-75 near the Jonesboro Road exit.
According to officials, the driver of a Nissan lost control and rear-ended the patrol vehicle causing the Nissan to overturn.
The officer was identified as 29-year-old Vincent Barfield and he did not suffer from any injuries.
The Nissan driver was identified as 26-year-old Darius Pointer of Macon. He suffered from injuries and was transported to Grady.
Pointer was charged with Move Over Law for Emergency Vehicles and was taken into custody.
