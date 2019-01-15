Chamblee, GA (CBS46) Some tense moments inside a DeKalb County gas station after a driver plows through the front entrance.
The incident happened Monday at the Circle K location on Chamblee Tucker Road.
Police say the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.
A customer at the Dunkin' Donuts location next door said it sounded like an explosion. A customer inside Circle K who was buying lottery tickets actually had to jump on the counter just to avoid being struck.
Police say no one was hurt.
It's unclear if the driver will face charges.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
