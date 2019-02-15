Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A driver is dead after crashing into a mailbox and flipping the vehicle early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on West Paces Ferry Road near Randall Mill Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police say the driver crashed into a mailbox and flipped the vehicle. It's unclear what caused the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
No other injuries were sustained.
