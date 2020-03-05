HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Dahlonega man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on Highway 60 in Hall County.
Police say Matthew Novotny, 24, was driving a Dodge Shadow on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and swerved into the path of a tractor trailer being driven by 36 year-old Alan Garcia.
Both vehicles then went down an embankment. Novotny's vehicle eventually crashed into a tree before coming to rest.
Novotny was killed in the crash. Garcia was uninjured.
Police say there will be no charges filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.