Police are investigating a scene after a driver was struck by gunfire who then crashed at a local gas station early Saturday afternoon.
Cobb County Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the RaceTrac on Austell Road.
Upon arrival, police discovered the man dead on the scene and an 8-year-old in the backseat of the vehicle. Police reported that the child suffered minor injuries during the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.