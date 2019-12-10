MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) One person is fighting for their life and three others are injured following a crash in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Powder Springs Street in front of the Marietta Conference Center.
Police say the driver of a Mercedes smashed into the rear end of a Nissan Rogue before spinning off the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. No identity has been released.
A passenger in the Rogue, later identified as 21 year-old Iyanna Miller of Marietta, was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Two other people in the Rogue were not seriously injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
