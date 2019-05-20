ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are working to figure out who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that caused a crash, then fled that scene by stealing another car just before noon on Monday.
Police tell CBS46 the Dodge Durango sped past several officers on Westview Drive before crashing into another vehicle near Westview Place. That wreck sent the Durango into a power pole.
They say that the people in the Durango jumped out and took off in a Nissan Murano. Officers found that car abandoned on Lena Street.
No one was seriously hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.